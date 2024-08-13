Splash News

Feud rumors have been swirling about “It Ends with Us” stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

It looks like the rift runs deeper than bad blood between just the two stars.

A source claimed to People magazine, “All is not what it seems. There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with [Baldoni]."

During the press tour for the movie, Justin did his interviews separately from the rest of the cast.

To fuel more rumors, Baldoni also didn’t pose with the cast at the New York premiere, only his wife and family.

Blake and author Colleen Hoover are also no longer following Justin on Instagram.

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that there “was a fracture among the filmmakers in the post-production process, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged.”

Baldoni was also the director of the film, which grossed $50 million in its first weekend.

A source claimed to Page Six that Justin created an “extremely difficult” work environment.

Baldoni and Lively have not publicly commented on the clash rumors.

Despite all the gossip, Justin praised Blake during his interview with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere.

He called Blake a “creative force,” saying, “She was involved in every aspect of this production, and every touch she made better.”

He added, “I’m grateful to Blake for just being a powerhouse of a performer and an amazing collaborator and just all the people, the crew.”