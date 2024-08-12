Vince Vaughn on Walk of Fame Star & How Fatherhood Changed Him (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Vince Vaughn chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

He reflected on the honor, saying, “It is nice to be included in the fabric of the city… It is a nice honor.”

Melvin pointed out that many fans come to the Hollywood Walk of Fame with dreams of making it in the business. Vince said, “I was definitely one of those when I first got here at 18 walking around and was… impressed by all the stars and names, and hopefully they continue to be an inspiration for all the people that enjoy the movies and television.”

Vince’s two kids with wife Kyla Weber, Locklyn, 13, and Vernon, 11, were there for the big day, and Vince shared how fatherhood has changed him.

“I think you get more patience, and I think you feel a kind of love you just can’t describe,” Vaughn said. “We laugh a lot, we have a lot of fun. I enjoy my days quite a bit with both of them.”

The actor also talked about how much he was inspired by his hard-working parents.

He shared, “I was so fortunate with both my parents, they worked so hard, just the hours that they would put [in] and the sacrifices they made… I saw them do so much for us and try so hard and not just them but their parents and generations of just sacrifice and work. I always felt lucky for their prayers and support.”

Dishing on his upcoming TV series “Bad Monkey,” he said, “It is a fun ride, it is funny. It’s got twists and turns, it’s got an interesting crime story.”