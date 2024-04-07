‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’: Larry David & Cheryl Hines on Saying Goodbye (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cue the theme one more time, because after 12 hit seasons and 119 episodes, the end of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is here!

“Extra” was with Larry David and the cast as Season 12 kicked off, and he addressed rumors that HBO “begged” him to do more.

For 24 years, Larry’s been America’s favorite cranky comic who always seemingly needed to be convinced to bring the show back.

David told Billy, “I’m very susceptible to a beg. There was no beg.”

Larry’s co-stars Cheryl Hines, JB Smoove and Susie Essman recently teased how things will wrap up.

Hines told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi, “There will be some exciting cameos on… of course, people that we love like Vince Vaughn and Tracy Ullman.”

Susie opened up on the last day of shooting, saying, “The last day was sad. I think we were all very emotional.”

When Melvin Robert brought up the finale to JB, he said, “If you told me that earlier, I would have cried.”

Though he had no tears at the moment, JB had a message for Larry. He quipped, “Larry, you’re going to call me one day and I’m going to say, ‘I told you so.’ You’re going to get home and get bored. You can’t play that much golf, Larry, you can’t.”