Tom Hiddleston Put Owen Wilson Through ‘Loki School,’ Plus: Owen Talks ‘Wedding Crashers’ Sequel

Has Loki finally met his match? Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief in the new time-traveling Disney+ series “Loki,” and he’s facing off with Owen Wilson’s variance authority agent Mobius M. Mobius.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with both stars, who talked about the Marvel show, and Owen also dished on a possible “Wedding Crashers” sequel.

Before getting into “Loki,” Owen revealed of “Wedding Crashers,” “The director has been working on a script with some of the writers, and Vince Vaughn and I have been talking, and if we can come up with a good idea, then it would be great to try and do another one.”

Meanwhile, it sounds like Loki hasn’t changed a bit since fans saw him last. Tom insisted, “He’s still kind of entitled [and] has an overinflated sense of his own importance.”

Owen said of taking on the role of Mobius, “It was something I thought could really be fun to play and interesting,” adding he wasn’t a Marvel fan prior to the project. “One of the important things was Tom Hiddleston taking the time — we called it the ‘Loki school’ — the Loki lectures, [spending] a few days with me, kind of going through stuff.”

He added, “I said if I had more teachers like that in school, I might have done better because he was very engaging and very patient.”

Tom said, “We had a blast.” Their relationship on-screen is complicated, but as for off-screen, Tom said, “Owen is great, and he’s been doing this for a long time and he has a lot of experience and [is] so insightful as a writer, brought so many great ideas to the table.”

Owen gave his take on their chemistry, saying, “Having worked on buddy cop comedies before and having worked on that sort of dynamic, this isn’t a comedy, but certainly some of the scenes where Tom and I are sort of in a chess match, those felt kind of familiar to me.”

Tom said, “They’re kind of like chalk and cheese, but in a really fun way.”