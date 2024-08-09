Nelly’s Lawyer Says Rapper was ‘Targeted’ by Police & Denies Drug Charge

Maryland Heights Police

Nelly’s lawyer is claiming the rapper was “targeted” by police when he was arrested outside the Hollywood Casino near St. Louis on August 7.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report shows Nelly was pulled over in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights. He was then arrested for possession of four ecstasy pills and a lack of car insurance.

His attorney Scott Rosenblum disputed the drug charge in a statement to People magazine, saying, "[Nelly] was not charged with drug possession. He was arrested for 'No Proof of Insurance' from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice."

Rosenblum claims Nelly was "targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer" after "winning several jackpots" at the casino.

"Instead of just supervising the transfer of [Nelly’s] winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants," Rosenblum stated. "The officer informed [Nelly] a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount."

The attorney said that Nelly knew the mandate was “untrue” after winning the same and larger jackpots at the same casino in the past.

Rosenblum continued, "Once [Nelly] was informed of the warrant for a No Proof of Insurance infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff [Nelly] behind his back and parade him through the casino in front of other patrons.”

He alleges the officer "conducted a search without probable cause, where he claimed to have found alleged 'ecstasy' in [Nelly’s] personal property."

According to Rosenblum “any other citizen” would have been “told to address” the lack of insurance and “allowed to go on their way.”

Furthermore, the lawyer points out that Nelly travels internationally and is "regularly asked to supply proof of no warrants," and "FBI checks," claiming, "There were none."

He insisted, "I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer's conduct."

Following the arrest, a spokesperson from the Maryland Heights Police department told “Extra” Nelly was arrested at the Hollywood Casino, adding that he was taken into custody for failure to appear on an old traffic charge.

A mug shot shows the “Hot in Herre” artist wearing a white shirt and black hoodie.

Nelly, 49, has since been released.

The arrest comes weeks after news broke that Nelly had secretly married girlfriend Ashanti.

TMZ obtained public records revealing the stars tied the knot December 27, 2023.