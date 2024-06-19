Instagram

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, are secretly married, reports TMZ.

The site obtained public records revealing the stars tied the knot December 27, 2023.

The city where they wed isn’t listed, but TMZ points out the marriage became official in St. Louis County, Missouri, where Nelly grew up.

The couple is expecting their first child together and had previously revealed they were engaged.

In April, Ashanti shared the happy news with Essence, using “fiancé” to describe her beau.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," she said.

"Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

She also shared the baby news on Instagram. In the video, Ashanti is getting ready to take the stage. When her mom Tina Douglas asks how much time she needs, the singer replies, "Uh, I'm gonna need about nine months.”

Ashanti wrote in the caption, “Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆”

The couple had everyone talking in December after the mom-to-be attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis. TMZ posted a fan video of the couple onstage as Ashanti placed her hand on her belly, and Nelly did the same. The moment left the audience wondering if they were hinting at a pregnancy.

Afterward, a source told Us Weekly, “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

The baby will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s third. He’s already the father of daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.