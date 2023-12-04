Ashanti & Nelly Expecting First Child Together (Report)

Getty Images

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, are expecting, Us Weekly reports.

A source told the outlet, “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

The couple had everyone talking after the mom-to-be attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis over the weekend. TMZ posted a fan video of the couple onstage as Ashanti placed her hand on her belly, and Nelly did the same. The moment left the audience wondering if they were hinting at a pregnancy.

The baby will be Ashanti’s first child and Nelly’s third. He’s already the father of daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

Starting a family together is a big step for the pair, who just reconciled this year. They dated on and off from 2003 to 2013, and then got back together after a 10-year break.

They started sparking romance rumors in April, and then he confirmed they were back together in September.

Nelly told Philo TV’s “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” “Yeah, we cool again,” adding that the romance “surprised both of us.”

Then, he paid tribute to Ashanti on her birthday in October, making their relationship Instagram official.

“One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”