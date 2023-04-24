Getty Images

Singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly have many wondering if they’re back together!

Over the weekend, the two were seen together at a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Not only were Ashanti and Nelly seated next to each other ringside, they were also seen holding hands as they left!

Backgrid

The two dated on and off from 2003-2013.

In December, the two reunited for a concert performance of their hit song “Body on Me” in Arizona.

Following their performance, Ashanti addressed the possibility of getting back together during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

When a fan asked if she and Nelly could be the next Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their relationship after nearly 20 years, she commented, “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was, ‘Wow.’ It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting [us to get back together]. What I will say is, we’re in a better place… We’re cool now. We had some conversations, so it was cool.”

Andy took it a step further by asking Ashanti if they’d get back together. She responded, “I mean, I don’t…” before giggling.

In 2015, Ashanti opened up on their split during an interview on “The Meredith Vieira Show.”

She revealed, “I think sometimes when people have their own insecurities it allows them to act out of character. I’ve been betrayed.”