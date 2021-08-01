Celebrity News August 01, 2021
Nelly's Longtime GF Confirms Split: 'Just Friends'
According to Nelly's longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson, they're over.
On Saturday, a fan asked Jackson on Instagram if they were still together after she had firmly denied being pregnant.
Surprisingly, she replied, 'No we're not ..... Just friends."
The 46-year-old rapper and the 37-year-old actress had been dating since 2014. Nelly had spoken about being with Shantel as recently as February, telling People they were able to maintain their relationship for so long by being "friends first."
Shantel was cheering Nelly on during his late 2020 competition on "Dancing with the Stars," and she stood by him during a 2017 second-degree rape investigation that was dropped — and led to Nelly countersuing.