Nelly's Longtime GF Confirms Split: 'Just Friends'

According to Nelly's longtime girlfriend Shantel Jackson, they're over.

On Saturday, a fan asked Jackson on Instagram if they were still together after she had firmly denied being pregnant.

Surprisingly, she replied, 'No we're not ..... Just friends."

The 46-year-old rapper and the 37-year-old actress had been dating since 2014. Nelly had spoken about being with Shantel as recently as February, telling People they were able to maintain their relationship for so long by being "friends first."