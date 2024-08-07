Maryland Heights Police

Nelly is in trouble with the law.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report shows that the rapper was pulled over in the wee hours Wednesday morning in Maryland Heights, near his hometown of St. Louis. He was then arrested for possession of four ecstasy pills and a lack of car insurance.

A spokesperson from the Maryland Heights Police department told “Extra” Nelly was arrested at the Hollywood Casino, adding that he was taken into custody for failure to appear on an old traffic charge.

A mug shot shows the “Hot in Herre” artist wearing a white shirt and black hoodie.

Nelly, 49, has since been released.

TMZ reached out to the star’s team for comment.

The arrest comes weeks after news broke that Nelly had secretly married girlfriend Ashanti.

TMZ obtained public records revealing the stars tied the knot December 27, 2023.

The couple is expecting their first child together, and had previously revealed they were engaged.

Starting a family together is a big step for the pair, who just reconciled last year. They dated on and off from 2003 to 2013, and then got back together after a 10-year break.