Getty Images

A week ago, Simone Biles shaded MyKayla Skinner on Instagram after the Team USA women’s gymnastics team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now, Skinner is asking Biles to step in and stop cyberbullying.

In an Instagram video, Skinner claims that she is the victim of cyberbullying, getting threats that “physical harm” will be done to her family.

“I’m just asking for it to stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough,” she emphasized.

MyKayla said, “To Simone, I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop."

“You have been an incredible champion for mental health awareness, and lot of people need your help now. We've been hurt and attacked in ways that I am certain you never intended,” Skinner added. “Your performance, your team's performance, and the Olympics, in general, should be a time that we support one another and lift each other and our country up. I love our country, and I love our team, and I hope that we can move on and move forward and cheer on the rest of our teammates and our athletes together."

Following Biles’ initial Instagram post, Skinner seemingly blocked the decorated Olympian on the social media platform.

Simone revealed on X, “Oop I’ve been blocked.”

Biles’ teammate Jordan Chiles also posted a pic on her Instagram, confirming that Simone was blocked by MyKayla.

Instagram

Skinner had taken a clear shot at the U.S. gymnastics squad in a now-deleted YouTube video.

Skinner said, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice, like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic."