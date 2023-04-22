Simone Biles & NFL Star Jonathan Owens Wed: 'My Person, Forever'

Rachel Taylor

Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are man and wife!

Biles posted a gallery of gorgeous images by Rachel Taylor on her Instagram, captioning them, "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍."

Biles, 26, and Owens, 27, are seen exchanging their vows at a courthouse ceremony.

She wore a tiered white gown, while Owens looked snazzy in a tan suit.

Owens also shared some of their wedding photos on his own page, romantically captioning them, "My person, forever ❤️💍."

She responded, "I love you husband."

The couple, who met on the popular dating app Raya in March of 2020, became engaged in February of last year after the Houston Texans player popped the question under a gazebo, sealing the deal with what People magazine reports was an oval-cut diamond ring with a diamond band by ZoFrost.

The two had posted about their romance on social media sparingly, but with such head-over-heels phrases as "It's just us."

Just a couple of weeks ago, Biles had posted ecstatically of her "beautiful" bridal shower.