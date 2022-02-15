Simone Biles Is Engaged to Jonathan Owens: ‘The Easiest Yes’

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens are leveling up in their relationship!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Biles announced that she was engaged to Owens. Along with posting a series of proposal photos, she wrote on Instagram, “THE EASIEST YES. I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you. You're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

Jonathan responded to her post, writing, “Ready for forever with you ❤️.”

In his own post, Owens hinted that he proposed on Valentine’s Day. He wrote, “Woke up this morning with a fiancée.” He also showed his appreciation to those who helped him pull it all off, writing, “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming 😂 @zofrost you went crazy on this one bro really made the night special 🙌🏽.”

Simone also showed off her engagement ring on her Instagram Stories.

Instagram

A few months ago, “Extra” caught up with Biles, who gushed about her beau, saying, “He’s absolutely amazing. He brings out the best in me as I do for him. I am on tour, he’s in season but we are supporting each other from afar and I just love him so much.”

At the time, Owens was activated by the Houston Texans from practice squad to active roster. Biles showed her excitement, noting that she has his #36 jersey!

Simone and Jonathan started dating in the summer of 2020. Earlier this year, Simone opened up on their first meeting. Along with a throwback photo, she wrote on Instagram, “Okay how CRAZY is this photo. December 2019. Texans had me for homefield advantage & I lead the team out of the tunnel… but look whose behind me …… @jowens_3. God works in mysterious ways!”

Instagram

Last year, they celebrated their first anniversary apart, since she was competing in the Tokyo Olympics. When Simone withdrew from competition, due to mental health reasons, Jonathan commended her for her strength on Instagram. He wrote on Instagram, “Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️. Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby ❤️❤️.”

Before she went to Tokyo, Biles showed her appreciation for Owens’ support. She told People magazine, “He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that. He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."