Getty Images

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramiírez and ex Ryan Debolt have reached a divorce settlement.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the two have waived their rights to spousal support.

Since they have no children, the divorce seems uncomplicated.

If all goes well, their marriage will be terminated on December 16.

They are still waiting for a judge to sign off on the divorce agreement.

Ramírez filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences.

Sara and Ryan have been separated for six years, but didn’t announce it publicly until 2021.

At the time, Sara wrote, “We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms."

Sara came out as bisexual in 2016 and as non-binary in 2020, going on to appear on two seasons of “And Just Like That...” as non-binary character Che.

Ramírez wrote movingly of the plight of homeless youth when coming out as bisexual, acknowledging, "And, because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in ways they need us to."