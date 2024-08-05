Kit Harington Reveals Daughter Took First Steps as He Gushes Over Kids (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kit Harington stepped out in NYC Monday night for the premiere for the third season of “Industry.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kit about joining the show and his character, Sir Henry Muck, as well as his baby girl.

When Kit isn’t promoting the new season of “Industry,” he’s enjoying his life off-screen after welcoming a daughter last June with wife Rose Leslie.

He shared, “My little girl just took her first steps the other day. I’m doing a play in London and I’m missing them a lot.

“I have a boy and a girl now. I couldn’t be more blessed,” Kit gushed. “They are the most beautiful children in every single way. They are just gorgeous.”

On “Industry,” Kit describes his green energy company CEO character as “posh” and “incredibly ambitious.”

Kit added, “He’s quite sort of, like, keen on women, is an interesting way of putting it. But he’s a damaged sort of individual.”

When asked if his character is a “tech bro,” Kit answered, “He’s an entrepreneur. I think he sees himself as a British Mark Zuckerberg/Elon Musk type or a wannabe one of those.”

Kit was a huge fan of the show before signing on, saying, “I finally had that thing that I sort of experienced in ‘Game of Thrones’ when people would come on set and were kind of a bit, you know, they had seen you so much on TV, now they are on the set, and it was quite overwhelming. I had that with this, because I had seen Maurice's work, I'd seen Harry's and Myha'la's, so I did have that feeling like, ‘Oh my God, I’m here. I’m in ‘Industry.’”

This season, Kit will be sharing many scenes with Harry Lawtey, who plays Rob. He dished, “There’s a love/hate thing with Rob. They have this class thing… They bump heads a lot, but they sort of love each other.”