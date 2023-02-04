Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Expecting Second Child

Getty Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting again!

Kit made the announcement Friday on "The Tonight Show," telling host Jimmy Fallon of the couple's 2-year-old, "He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister."

Harington is approaching the couple's second addition to their family differently than he did the first time around. He told Fallon, “You know, with the first baby, you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is, anyway.”

“But this time,' he said, "the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”