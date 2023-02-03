Panic! At The Disco Singer Brendon Urie & Wife Sarah Welcome First Child (Report)

Getty Images

Panic! At The Disco front man Brendon Urie is a first-time dad!

TMZ reports Urie and his wife Sarah Orzechowski welcomed their first child a few days ago.

Though baby’s name and sex is still being kept under wraps, the outlet was told that everyone is “happy and healthy.”

The news comes just a week after Brendan announced that they were expecting.

He wrote on Instagram, “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon!”

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting,” Brendon added. “I look forward to this next adventure."

Brendon also broke the news that the band was disbanding after their tour.

He said, “I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

“Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us,” Urie continued. “Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.”