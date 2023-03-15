Kit Harington Reacts to Possible Jon Snow ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off Series (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kit Harington spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert Tuesday at the L.A. premiere of the new climate change series “Extrapolations,” where he talked about the project, the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” and the buzz about a possible Jon Snow spin-off series.

“Extrapolations” also stars Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Ed Norton and Sienna Miller. Kit reflected on shining a light on such an important issue and the “complicated” conversations he’ll have to have with his children about the planet.

In his mind there is no controversy around climate change, saying, “I mean, as far as I'm concerned, controversy doesn't come into it… Climate change is real. It's there, it's happening, and we need to do something. Shouldn't be in any way controversial.”

He said of creator Scott Z. Burns, “Scott's done his research he is known to have written things in the past… (like) ‘Contagion,’ which have been very accurate.”

Harington added, “It's one of the reasons I wanted to do this is that I respect a man who does that amount of research… You can't, unfortunately with a piece like this, you can't escape — you've got to watch it and… you've got to keep your eyes open. You're going to realize that what's being said to you is true.”

The actor has a 2-year-old son and another on the way with his wife Rose Leslie, and he said the hot topic will eventually be a discussion at home.

“I just, I know I'm going to have conversations in the future with my children where they ask me why we didn't do certain things or why we did do certain things, why we drove petrol cars, why we, um, ate meat, why all sorts of stuff that I think is going to be really complicated conversations, and I have a lot to answer for and I think I'll have to take a lot of it on the chin. Hopefully, we're living in a world by then that has changed drastically. I've got a lot of optimism. I've got a lot of hope. I think we are making changes… We need to make them faster.”

"Extrapolations" premieres Friday on Apple TV+, but Kit is still getting lots of love from his last series.

Mel said, “So many people loved you in ‘Games of Thrones.’ Have you watched ‘House of the Dragon’?”

“I've seen the first few episodes… They've done a fantastic job with it… It's hard for me to watch because I lived in it for so long. There's a pain there, you know? So I'm working my way through it slowly,” he shared.

Kit joked, “You're watching a lot of people in your costumes!”