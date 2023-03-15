Sienna Miller Gushes Over Meeting Jennifer Coolidge at Vanity Fair Party (Exclusive)

Courtesy of AppleTV+

On Tuesday night, Sienna Miller stepped out for the L.A. premiere of “Extrapolations,” the star-studded new climate change anthology series.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Miller, who raved about meeting “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, as well as working with Meryl Streep on “Extrapolations.”

Recalling her meeting with Jennifer, Sienna raved, “She's everything you would want and more.”

Of the star-studded party, Siena dished, “It's kind of lovely. I go to the viewing dinner if I'm not going to the actual ceremony, which I think is more fun than the actual ceremony in many ways, and so you skip the whole hectic red carpet, you sort of do that early in the day and then you're in and it's lovely because you catch up with old friends. It’s so glamorous and it's actually quite fun.”

In “Extrapolations,” Sienna was surrounded by big names, including Meryl, who played her mother.

As for what it was like to work with Streep, Miller shared, “It was surreal… She was instantaneously disarming and kind and maternal and wonderful and just breathtakingly brilliant… It was a bucket-list moment.”

Did Meryl give her any advice?

Sienna answered, “We lay on a bed and chatted in between tapes for a while… We mostly talked about politics and the environment, honestly, but we laughed and she's just wonderful. It was a real gift. I feel very, very fortunate.”