Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is ready to end her marriage with Josh Efird.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Pumpkin filed for divorce after six years of marriage earlier this week.

According to the papers, the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and Lauryn and Josh have been in a “bona fide state of separation” since last month.

Based on settlement agreement, filed in Wilkinson County, Georgia, the two have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their four kids Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella.

The docs note that a “parenting plan” has been put in place and they have agreed to split any expenses relating to their kids and waive their right to child support.

Lauryn will also take over the lease of their home in just her name.

Josh will have 60 days to remove all of his personal belongings from the home.

In the spring of 2018, Lauryn and Josh tied the knot in Las Vegas when she was 18.