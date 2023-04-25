Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom — See Her Dress

Honey Boo Boo looked every bit the princess for her prom in Georgia!

The former reality star, real name Alana Thompson, was pretty in pink as she posed for photos last weekend in a mermaid-style gown with a beaded bodice ahead of the dance.

The star wore her hair half up with a high ponytail on top of her head with the rest of her blonde locks in curls. The look was styled by Regene Coleman and her hairpiece was provided by Glamxtecollection.

Thompson completed the look with pink eye shadow thanks to makeup artist Jordan Johnson and blinged-out nails.

Alana even had a white horse pulling a carriage by Brice Herndon Carriage Company in Walterboro, SC for her big night!

The 17-year-old was joined for the photos by her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 21, and her family.