Instagram

Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo is speaking out about her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer diagnosis.

Alana shared TMZ’s news story about Anna’s cancer battle on her Instagram Stories, writing, "This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home. No matter how famous they are.”

The teen added, "Yes, I'm very famous but normal sh*t happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that asap."

Mama June Shannon also shared the TMZ post on her Instagram Stories, but did not include a caption.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Anna has not spoken out about her health battle, but just two days ago she posted a new photo on Instagram with the message, “Well I ain’t posted here in a while. Your girl is back sorry for the photo dump that’s going to happen hahah I love y’all and I hope y’all hope y’all are having a good week.”

On Thursday, family sources told TMZ that Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

She was reportedly experiencing symptoms like stomach aches, which led to testing. Eventually, doctors found cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.

The 28-year-old has already undergone a round of chemotherapy, and doctors are waiting to see how her body reacts before moving forward. Her family is said to be “very hopeful” about her recovery.