Blac Chyna on Daughter Dream’s Music & Wedding Bells with Derrick Milano (Exclusive)

Angela "Blac Chyna" White — rapper, model, mom, reality star — starred with the Kardashians on TV and has gone to war against them in court.

“Extra’s” Mel Roberts spoke with White about living her best life now with her two kids and her new man, Derrick Milano.

Last year, she underwent a physical transformation, sharing that she removed her facial fillers and butt injections.

When asked why she opted to be open about that, Angela answered, “It allowed me to really go through the journey with everybody instead of having just an end result.”

Today, she's still on a journey, going back to her original name, Angela White.

White noted, “I just let God lead me and I just chill out and whatever it’s going to be, that’s exactly what it’s going to be.”

Amid all the chaos that sometimes surrounds her life, Angela manages to stay grounded, saying, “Making time for things that are important — my kids are important. I found a way to really balance it out really good.”

White's balancing a busy career, plus her two kids, King Cairo and Dream, who she shares with Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

Dream has just released a new single. Angela gushed, “It’s so good. She's just a natural, and I love that she's into music and doing her own thing.”

Angela would “absolutely” be fine if Dream decided to pursue music. She commented, “I want it to be something she wants to do. I don’t want to exploit my kids King or Dream… King is excelling in everything. He's phenomenal in soccer.”

Dream’s music was produced by Angela’s beau Derrick. She dished, “He put together the beats and things like that.”

Chyna noted that her life has been positively impacted by Derrick’s support.

Chyna sees a wedding in their future, saying, “Oh, yeah. Now, where my ring at?”

But first, Angela's hitting the small screen with two big projects, starring alongside LeToya Luckett in their new Lifetime movie “I Thought My Husband's Wife was Dead,” premiering August 3.

In the movie, Angela plays Gina, a character she can relate to, saying, “She’s into the same things that I’m into.”

Angela added, “She’s into nails and glam, so that was really fun on set.”