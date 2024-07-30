Why Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Are Sparking Marriage Rumors

Getty Images

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is sparking marriage rumors!

On Monday, Ronaldo referred to his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez as his wife in a new video promoting fitness brand Whoop.

He said, “Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do. When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home."

When asked for comment, his publicist told People magazine, “At this time, I have no knowledge of whether or not Cristiano is married to Georgina... "

Cristiano and Georgina share two daughters, Bella, 2, and Alana Martina.

In 2018, Cristiano and Georgina sparked rumors that they were married when they were both spotted with rings on that finger during a getaway in Saint-Tropez.