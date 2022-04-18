Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals One of His Newborn Twins Has Died

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez made a devastating announcement on Instagram today, revealing one of their newborn twins has died.

The couple wrote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

They continued, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez went on to thank the doctor and nurses for their “expert care and support,” adding, “We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

They ended with a message to their son, “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Back in October, Cristiano posted a pic of Georgina and himself holding an ultrasound in bed, and wrote on Instagram, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed.”

