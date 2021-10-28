Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a dad again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Thursday, Ronaldo, 36, broke the news that he’s expecting twins with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 27.

Along with posting a pic of Georgina and himself holding an ultrasound in bed, he wrote on Instagram, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed.”

Georgina posted the same photo.

The pair are already the parents of daughter Alana, and he is the father of twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and son Cristiano Jr.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Years ago, Ronaldo expressed his desire to have more kids. In an interview, he said, “I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can."

In 2018, Cristiano and Georgina sparked marriage rumors after they both appeared to be sporting rings on that finger during a tropical getaway to Saint-Tropez.

To fuel more rumors, she also referred to him as her husband last year. While celebrating her 26th birthday, she wrote on Instagram, “Thank you all for your congratulations, flowers and therefore love. And Thank you to my husband for giving me the best of life, our children. I love you.”

In 2016, the pair met while she was working as a Gucci retail assistant in Madrid. She shared with Italy’s Elle magazine, “The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later, we saw each other again at another brand's event.”