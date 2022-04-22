Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Pic of Baby Girl Following Son’s Death

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a family update on Thursday following the death of his newborn son.

Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins, a boy and girl, but their son reportedly died during childbirth.

In a new Instagram post, the Manchester United player shared that Georgina and their daughter are now home.

“Home sweet home,” Cristiano, 37, wrote alongside a family photo of him holding his baby girl. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻.”

The photo also features Georgina, 28, their daughter Alana, 4, and Cristiano’s twins via surrogate, Mateo and Eva, 4, and his son Cristiano Jr., 12, from a previous relationship.

On Monday, Cristiano and Georgina posted an Instagram message that said, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

They continued, “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Afterward, his sister Katia Aveiro shared her own tribute on Instagram, writing in a caption translated from Portuguese, “I love you and my heart is all there on this side… May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more.”

She added of the twins, “Our little angel is already in his father's lap and our girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters...”