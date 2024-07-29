Getty Images

Selena Gomez has had enough of cosmetic surgery rumors!

Over the weeknd, Gomez took to TikTok to express her frustration over rumors that she’s gone under the knife

In a comment to Marissa Barrionuevo’s TikTok video from 2023, Selena wrote, “Honestly I hate this. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."

In response to Selena’s comment, Marissa wrote, “I agree with you. We do think we should leave you alone.”

Marissa added, “You don’t owe it to anyone to like tell us why you don’t look the same as you did when you were a teenager.”

Barrionuevo captioned the video, “Although I always try to lead with grace and mindfulness, I am sorry this upset you (and I understand why it did). I decided to stop making videos like this last year because of the negative impact it can cause. It was never my intention.”

Selena responded to Marissa’s apology, writing, “I love you. Not about you. I just get sad sometimes.”

In Marissa’s original video, she pointed out that Selena’s lupus diagnosis might have changed her appearance and not cosmetic procedures.