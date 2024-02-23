Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News February 23, 2024

Watch Selena Gomez’s Flirty New Music Video for ‘Love On’

Interscope

Selena Gomez just dropped a music video to go with her new tune “Love On.”

The video is full of French flair… and a lot of kissing couples, as well as Selena singing the lyrics, “Wait till I turn my love on / I’m no cheap thrill / I’m a roller coaster ride / Baby jump on” and “I deserve an applause for keeping you up late / Till you can’t see straight.”

Fans also see Selena dancing in some gorgeous Oscar de la Renta looks, and enjoying the finer things in life as she lounges in a room with a view wearing a white robe, sunglasses, and her hair wrapped up in a white towel.

A press release revealed that the song was inspired by Selena's love of Paris and directed by French director Greg Ohrel.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star posted some behind-the-scenes looks from the video on Instagram. Her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, showed his support in the comments.

Blanco wrote, "Omg !!!!"

“Love On” comes on the heels of Gomez’s track “Single Soon,” which dropped in August.

