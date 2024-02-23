Interscope

Selena Gomez just dropped a music video to go with her new tune “Love On.”

The video is full of French flair… and a lot of kissing couples, as well as Selena singing the lyrics, “Wait till I turn my love on / I’m no cheap thrill / I’m a roller coaster ride / Baby jump on” and “I deserve an applause for keeping you up late / Till you can’t see straight.”

Fans also see Selena dancing in some gorgeous Oscar de la Renta looks, and enjoying the finer things in life as she lounges in a room with a view wearing a white robe, sunglasses, and her hair wrapped up in a white towel.

A press release revealed that the song was inspired by Selena's love of Paris and directed by French director Greg Ohrel.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star posted some behind-the-scenes looks from the video on Instagram. Her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, showed his support in the comments.

Blanco wrote, "Omg !!!!"