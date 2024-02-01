Francia Raisa Gushes Over Selena Gomez’s BF Benny Blanco: ‘About Time!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Francia Raisa dazzled in her red gown at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in NYC.

“Extra” spoke with Francia about the event, as well as pal Selena Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco.

Francia raved about Benny, saying, “Oh, my God — it's about time. I love Benny. He's great. He wore a Dora the Explorer jacket when I first met him and I was like, ‘B, we love you. Donde esta mi mapa?”

Raisa has also been dating! She commented, “I've been more focused on myself, but lately I decided this year I'm ready for a partner so... we'll see. I'm not messing around. I'm literally telling guys when I meet them, ‘I'm 35. I'm not wasting my time. If I'm wasting my time, tell me and I'm not having sex with you right away so you better wait.’ I'm very, very open. My therapist told me to wait five dates. It's very hard. I know Steve Harvey said 90 days, but that's even harder. Also, I'm 35, like, Mama's hungry.”

Francia will be at the Super Bowl. Referencing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance, she shared, “I'm happy for Taylor ‘cause I've known Taylor a really long time, too. I'm really, really happy for her.”

Raisa is excited to see Usher perform the halftime show, saying, “It'll be fun, it'll be exciting. I'm a ‘go, sports!’ girl, and I was excited to go see Usher. I got dumped the last time I saw Usher, so this is my moment to, like, rebound.”

As for her runway look for the night, she said, “It was hard to choose ‘cause there were too many choices, but Jordan had his first two favorites, and what I'm wearing now was his second favorite, which we love, and then his first favorite I'm actually going to do that while walking the runway, and I'm walk in the runway to… ‘Murder on the Dance Floor,’ so I'm walking to that, so expect a little ‘Saltburn’ reference.”