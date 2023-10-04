Francia Raisa on ‘Little Sister’ Selena Gomez & Their Rocky Times (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Francia Raisa supported her longtime friend Selena Gomez at her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Francia and commented on how her and Selena had coordinating looks. Raisa smiled and said, “The only thing we coordinated was our spray tans. Saying they got them together, “We didn’t talk about our dress.”

She recalled how she initially met Selena some 16 years ago, “When I was on ‘Secret Life of the American Teenager’… she was on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place.’ Disney had the stars of their shows go to Children’s Hospital and visit all the kids… She was in my group. She came up to me and was like, ‘My mom had a teenage pregnancy, she was 16 years old, and we love your show.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God thank you, I love your show.’ We started talking, we both had boyfriends at the time, we started kiki-ing… Around the time that my boyfriend and I broke up, and her and her boyfriend broke up, she called me and was like, ‘I am going through some stuff… I am going through a break up.’ I was like, ‘Girl, me too,’ and we were just inseparable after that ever since.”

She reflected on their journey together, saying, “We trauma bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky… People grow, relationships change, obviously I treat her like my little sister she treats me like her older sister… I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect… When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today celebrating and supporting each other.”

Terri said there are highs and lows in relationships. Francia replied, “I am a different person today then I was last year or even when I turned 30, I’m 35 now, even when Selena turned 30, I’m like, ‘It’s different isn’t it?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Welcome to your 30s, now we can get to know each other again.”

Francia is proud of Selena for advocating for mental health, sharing, “She is bringing so much awareness to it and we have both seen each other go through so much. I am on my own journey of finally expressing myself and what I have gone through with my mental health… I look to her to figure out how to even navigate all of this… Honestly, her sharing with the audience gave me the courage to start sharing with my audience.”



Adding, “I think it’s impressive … two powerhouse Latinas finally speaking about something that is not really known in Latin households.”

Francia also shared her new business venture, “I have been teasing that I have this famous salsa… It’s coming our really soon.” And Selena is very supportive, “She was like whatever you need girl, I got you.”

Terri said she is happy both her and Francia are in a good place. “Sometimes I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow.”

She went on, “We had to almost go on our own journey and grow now I am really happy in my career now and my endeavor. I don’t know if I would be able to do that if I didn’t really take some time for myself and figure out what the hell was going on with me because I wasn’t ok.”

The star added, “I am okay now and just for the record it had nothing to do with the kidney.”