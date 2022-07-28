TikTok

Selena Gomez and best friend Francia Raisa teamed up for the “He’s a 10 but” TikTok challenge, and posted the hilarious results.

The viral trend has one person offering up details of someone whose attractiveness is at a 10, but has a characteristic driving down their score, and the other person reacts, sometimes offering a new “score” for the person.

Raisa starts out by telling Gomez, "He's a 10, but his breath stinks."

Gomez asks, "And I can't fix that?” and Raisa replies, "You try,” to which Selena cringes.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Selena takes a turn, saying, "He's a 10, but he only likes to roleplay ‘Star Wars,’" asking, “Is that weird?” Raisa responds, "Is it weird that I've never seen ‘Star Wars’?"

Raisa goes on, "He's a 10, but doesn't like dogs,” which is a no-brainer for Selena, who says, "No, I'm out.” Francia then asks, “He’s a 10, but he likes his toes sucked.” Selena just cringes and shakes her head.

Selena comes up with, "He's a 10, but he hates everything that you've ever been in,” but they both agree that would be awful.

Gomez asks Raisa, “He’s a 10, but he says you can never have a glass of wine again.” Francia doesn’t like that, saying, “Now you’re just challenging my emotions.”

The girls end with Selena: “He’s a 10, but he hates your best friend.” Francia jokes, “I hate her, too, sometimes.” They laugh and Gomez tells her, “Honestly, fair enough.”