Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are parents again!

On Friday, Maksim announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy.

Along with posting a photo of the proud parents in a hospital room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, he wrote on Instagram, “He is officially evicted from his mom and he is sooooo cute!!!!”

The delivery was a quick one. Maksim shared, “Birth details later but for now we wanted to let you all know that mom and baby are doing perfect, and delivery took around 47 seconds total! Exactly one push!”

Maksim showed some appreciation for the love and support, writing, “Means a lot and very much appreciated.”

A day before their son’s arrival, Maksim attended the 2024 ESPYs, telling People magazine that he was prepared to “run” if there were any signs that she was about to give birth.

“If you see me run fast here at some point, that means it’s go time,” he noted.

Of his birthing plan, Chmerkovskiy added, “When she calls, I’m gonna hang up, because she knows I’m here, and if she calls the second time, right away, we have a plan where I’m in the car calling her back.”

In February, the couple announced that they were expecting again.

In a video, Peta FaceTimed Maksim to tell him she was pregnant. Maksim was shocked by the news, saying, “Babe, stop, no way, you’re pregnant?” He couldn’t contain his emotions, even saying he was “tearing up.”

She wrote on Instagram, “Surpising @maksimc on this FaceTime with my two friends secretly filming from different angles made it all the more hilarious. It took one hour for me to get the courage to call him 😂 and when he wasn’t catching on we all couldn’t stop laughing in the kitchen. I had the ‘I’m so sick story’ the pickle and 2 bottles HAHA! Oh Maks 🥴.”

She added, “Yes we know…we just had a baby… haha! This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon!”