Melissa Gorga Hopes for ‘Slight’ Shake-Up to ‘RHONJ’: ‘Waiting to See’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Melissa and Joe Gorga made it a date night at the NYC premiere of Tyler Perry’s “Divorce in the Black.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Melissa and Joe about Season 14 and rumors about cast changes.

Melissa admitted they are still waiting to see what’s going to happen, offering, "Our guess is as good as yours."

She added, “I think our ratings our amazing... I don’t know how much they’re going to shake it up. I’m hoping it’s a slight shake-up and not a full shake-up, of course, but Jersey is, we deliver."

While Melissa noted that the show delivers, Joe quipped, “A lot of dirty things going on behind the scenes.”

Melissa agreed, "There’s a lot of juice happening, so we’ll see where that goes.”

When asked what the secret was for a good “Housewives” franchise, Melissa answered, “Authenticity, for sure… I feel like just being authentic and giving us the real you, giving us the problems, giving us the happiness.”

She went on, “Everyone likes to mention the names of the people who give just shock value and have like the craziness going on, but there’s something to be said about people who are letting us into, like, their happy homes and their happy lives and showing milestones in their children’s lives. I think that’s huge for viewers. We need both.”

The couple also opened up on their Fourth of July. Joe shared, “Hung out with family.”