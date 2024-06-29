Getty Images

Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey are married!

The former Miss Universe and San Francisco 49ers running back walked down the aisle at a church in coastal Watch Hill in her home state of Rhode Island, Vogue reports.

Culpo told the magazine that McCaffrey always wanted to get married in a church and that it was "our number one priority."

Speaking to Vogue ahead of the nuptials, Olivia reflected on how marriage is a "covenant," and she wanted a dress that "felt as serious as that commitment."

The magazine debuted the first photos of Olivia's Dolce & Gabbana dress, which it described as "a long-sleeve crepe crew neck ball gown with a voluminous skirt and button-lined back." She paired the classic gown with a 16-foot lace veil and wore minimal makeup.

Culpo told Vogue of the dress, “I wanted it to feel timeless, effortless, and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me."

Olivia also said she "didn't want it to exude sex in any way, shape of form."

Vogue shared a video of her final fitting for the gown. Olivia explained, "I really love the way that the veil balances the traditional, more simple characteristic of the main dress. It's the perfect marriage between the dress and the veil."

Just days ago, Culpo and McCaffrey revealed on Instagram that they got their marriage license. The post included pics of the couple signing docs before their wedding.

Earlier this week, Olivia posted pics of them in front of a private jet, which was decorated with “Mr & Mrs.” signage and balloons.

She captioned the Instagram post, “Let it begin 👰🏻‍♀️🤍🥹.”

Last month, Olivia celebrated her bridal shower by the beach. She gushed on Instagram, “Yesterday was a dream 🤍 thank you @isabelalysa for the most beautiful bridal shower and to everyone who made the day so special!!!”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi recently spoke with Olivia at FOX’s upfronts presentation in NYC, where she opened up on their wedding planning.

Culpo admitted, “It’s a lot of planning but it’s all good problems to have.”

Olivia and Christian got engaged in April 2023. He popped the question during a romantic Utah getaway with a stunning sparkler featuring a large oval diamond and epaulette side stones.

At the time, Olivia posted their engagement photos, writing, “♾️4.2.23♾️.”