Celebrity News February 06, 2024
Christian McCaffrey 'Had to Nix' Olivia Culpo Buying Super Bowl Suite (Exclusive)
On Monday, “Extra’s” Jenny Taft spoke to 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey on the field at Allegiant Stadium for opening night at Super Bowl LVIII, where he discussed wedding planning with GF Olivia Culpo, sharing that she’s “steering the ship” with her “unbelievable” style.
He gushed, “Well, she's done a hell of a job. She's definitely steering the ship when it comes to anything regarding the wedding as of now, but I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable and everything that that she wants I also like so but it's going really well… I'm so thankful that I have someone like her who's not just supporting me the way she is but also handling all stuff like that and allowing me to do what I love in the moment while she's still working on her career as well... It’s been going really well.”
Christian also revealed that he “had to nix” Olivia buying his mom a suite for the big game, saying, “I’m not letting anyone pay to watch me play.”
When asked if Olivia really bought a suite for his mom for the Super Bowl, McCaffrey responded, “She tried to, but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play.”