Getty Images

On Thursday, Usher was honored at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, where he received the Voice of Culture Award.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Usher, who said he was thrilled to have his kids and wife in attendance.

Usher said, “Whenever you get a title, it establishes something that you have done incredible in your life. Really happy that I able to be celebrated in this time.”

Usher also spoke about health and fitness after making headlines for not eating on Wednesdays. He elaborated, “Sometimes I fast and I have other juices… but for the most part, it’s about fasting and not consuming on that day. It’s not religious as much as it’s a practice that me and my grandmother, who is no longer here, shared and her prayer group is really part of the reason I decided to keep doing it.”

He added, “That day now has been reserved to be able to connect to something, to slow down.”

Usher grew up in Atlanta, which has played a major role in his dreams. He explained, “It’s been a city of dreams and those dreams become reality… I’m very happy to be a representative of it and also to be able to take what I created in Atlanta and bring it to the rest of the world.”

Usher dished on his excitement for his new tour and how his Vegas residency reignited that spark.

He noted, “I love touring… Being able to have the moment that I did in Las Vegas to kind of reset and reignite the spark of excitement and entertainment ,it’s been about fantasy for me. That fantasy became real in Las Vegas, and now I am traveling around the world to share more.”