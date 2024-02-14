Getty Images

Congrats are in order for Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea!

They got married on Super Bowl Sunday after his epic halftime show, and now People magazine has the details and photos.

Usher, 45, and Jennifer, 40, got hitched in an intimate ceremony with friends and family at the Fast Lane, a drive-thru wedding chapel in Vegas. The singer’s mom Jonetta Patton served as their witness.

The bride wore a white off-the shoulder pantsuit for the occasion, paired with white sunglasses and gloves. She carried a bouquet of red peonies and white roses, and completed the look with a veil with her new name and anniversary: "Mrs. Raymond 02.11.24"

Usher looked sharp in a deconstructed tuxedo with a red peony boutonniere.

Courtesy of BFA.com / Marc Patrick

He later donned a white fur coat with writing in black letters too.

The Grammy winner and his new wife were also photographed in a vintage car, joined by Usher’s teen sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15.

After the secret wedding the bride and groom arrived to the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale Las Vegas in their wedding attire.

At the time, Page Six reported producer Bryan-Michael Cox declared, “Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” as they walked in, adding, “One time for everybody here… let’s go!”

Page Six revealed Usher’s mom Jonnetta and brother J.Lack were in attendance, as well as stars including Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah, Jermaine Dupri and L.A. Reid.

Usher was also all smiles as he arrived to the Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace big game after-party following the Super Bowl. Watch!

Usher and Goicoechea started dating in 2018. They are the parents of daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2.