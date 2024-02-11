Usher Serves Live Vocals, Sparkle, Shirtlessness & ROLLER SKATES in WILD Halftime Show

Getty Images

Usher showed why he's one of the hardest-working people in showbiz during his chaotic, dazzling Super Bowl Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, offering live vocals, Alicia Keys, some fancy footwork on roller skates... and plenty of sweat!

The entertainer served up soul with a hefty dose of Las Vegas glam, taking the field in a regal all-white look, including a statement cape, before kicking off his performance with dance moves amid a frenetic scene directly on the field that included dancers and an imported crowd, lending his show a rock-club vibe.

There were many eye-popping moments, including when the 45-year-old hitmaker was framed in blue feathers, when he triumphantly proclaimed, "They said I wouldn't be here today," and the moment his duet partner Alicia Keys, 43, was revealed at a red piano clad in a sparkly red suit, a long, flowing red cape blowing behind her.

Chills.

But the biggest "wow!" moment had to be when Usher popped out on roller skates, continuing to sing live while executing tricks.

An Usher performance wouldn't be complete without a spotlight on his legendary physique, which he showed off when he went shirtless, crooning on a giant clock.

The well-received show came to a jubilant end, with Usher proclaiming his love for the excited crowd, and for the viewers at home.

Up next for Usher, the party may not stop — People magazine reports he and GF Jennifer Goicoechea have obtained a marriage certificate in Clark County, Nevada!

Could they exchange vows in Sin City? Will Usher and his love say, "Yeah!" instead of, "I do"?

Stay tuned.

Usher's set list:

"Caught Up"

"Love in This Club"

"If I Ain't Got You" feat. Alicia Keys

"My Boo" feat. Alicia Keys

"Confessions, Pt. II"

"Burn"

"U Got It Bad"

"OMG" feat. will.i.am

"Turn Down for What" by DJ Snake & Lil Jon

"Yeah!" feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris