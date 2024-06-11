Usher’s Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Is Planning Father’s Day Surprise! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Usher was honored with the Icon Award at the Apollo’s Spring Benefit marking 90 years of the legendary theater.

“Extra” spoke with Usher, who made it a date night with wife Jennifer Goicoechea.

Usher was happy to celebrate the honor with Jennifer. He explained, “It's great to be able to celebrate these moments with the ones you love most and actually really celebrate because of the ones that have motivated you. I'm motivated at home. I'm motivated by my grandparents, my aunts and uncles."

He continued, "You know, I used to look at this place as such a benchmark to finally be able to perform at. So throughout the years, being able to honor others as well as perform here, and now tonight to be honored here, is really a pleasure for them, for her, for my family, everybody."

With Father’s Day coming up, what are their plans? Jennifer answered, “It’s a surprise.”

As for his dream Father’s Day, Usher answered, “To be able to spend it with my family, with my kids, and be with my loved ones.

“Normally dads get socks and ties. Things have changed these days,” Usher noted.

Since he is being honored with the Icon Award, Usher revealed who inspired him growing up, saying, “Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones, Clarence Avant, amazing people who I felt have been not only incredible contributors but also too grand supporters and mentors to people like myself.”

Usher described it as “history” to be honored at the Apollo, saying, “I’m really happy that the story that I’ve been telling is one that has been welcomed by this amazing establishment.”