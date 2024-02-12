Usher All Smiles After ‘Amazing’ Super Bowl Halftime Show (Video)

Getty Images

Usher was all smiles as “Extra” caught up with him at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace following his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

This was after he rocked the stage with a 15-minute Super Bowl performance — and reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea!

He told reporters he felt “great.” When asked if it was everything he imagined he said, “And more.”

Usher and Jennifer obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, just days ago, but he did not answer when asked if he was married.

He did talk to reporters briefly about the performance, saying it was “amazing.”