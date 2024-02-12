Celebrity News February 12, 2024
Usher All Smiles After ‘Amazing’ Super Bowl Halftime Show (Video)
Usher was all smiles as “Extra” caught up with him at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace following his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.
This was after he rocked the stage with a 15-minute Super Bowl performance — and reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea!
He told reporters he felt “great.” When asked if it was everything he imagined he said, “And more.”
Usher and Jennifer obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, just days ago, but he did not answer when asked if he was married.
He did talk to reporters briefly about the performance, saying it was “amazing.”
The singer said of the show, “Being able to style and be able to kind of offer my… taste was really amazing…It wasn't just skates, it was also the wardrobe….I hope you guys decide to put your cameras down, get on the floor, and skate — I'll see you guys inside.”