Getty Images

Paul Bernon, 45, reportedly has a new woman in his life, following his split with fiancée Bethenny Frankel.

A source tells Us Weekly that the real estate developer has moved on with Aurora Culpo, 35.

“Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now,” the insider shared. “He moved on very quickly after Bethenny.”

Paul is also said to be Aurora’s plus-one at her sister Olivia Culpo’s wedding this weekend. The former Miss Universe is tying the knot with San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island.

DeuxMoi even shared these recent photos of Paul and Aurora on a boat together ahead of the wedding.

The insider shared of Bernon and Culpo, “Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy. They have a lot in common, with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently.”

The couple met online and “had mutual friends, so it worked out,” said the source.

Back in May, DeuxMoi reported the first sighting of the pair, when a source spotted them kissing in Boston.

Meanwhile, Bernon first started dating Frankel in 2018. They split in 2020, but rekindled their romance in 2021 and got engaged. The couple, however, split earlier this year.