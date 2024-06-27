Amandla Stenberg on Emotional Honor of Playing ‘Star Wars’ Theme (Exclusive)

Getty Images

A shocking crime spree is rocking that galaxy far, far away like never before in “The Acolyte,” starring Amandla Stenberg and created by Leslye Headland.

“Extra” spoke with Amandla and Leslye, who are bringing next-level showdowns to the “Star Wars” universe.

Amandla got the chance to show off their impressive violin skills in a featurette for the series, playing the “Star Wars” theme on their grandfather’s instrument.

They said, “I’ve attempted to play other violins and then it just doesn’t feel right… It feels like I have my grandfather with me, and it feels like a guardian angel. So to be able to have that with me in that moment, where, like, I have this incredible honor and privilege of playing the theme to ‘Star Wars’ as I’m brought into the family, it was really beautiful."

Disney has high hopes for the series, dropping $50 million in pre-production!

Leslye teased, “You can expect a lot of action, a lot of intrigue.”

The show is already getting rave reviews and generating major hype. Amandla noted, “It’s hard for me to wrap my head around.”

Amandla spoke about preparing for all the action, sharing that they started training six weeks before filming.

They revealed, “I got really obsessed with, like, my technical ability, you know, and sometimes I overtrained… I had a cross taped to a cardboard box and I would just take my knife and I would trace the cross over and over again, and then once I graduated from that, then I was learning how to throw punches.”

On the show, Lee Jung-jae plays a Jedi Master who reunites with a former Padawan, played by Amandla, to investigate a shocking crime spree.

Lee told “Extra” that it was an honor to play a Jedi Master, saying, “I wanted to be inspired by all the great actors that have played Jedi in the past, so I did my whole slew of binge-watching.”

Rebecca Henderson played fan-favorite Jedi Master Vernestra. She teased, “Vernestra is really important to a lot of people. I think people are really excited to see what she’s up to.”

Rebecca was joined by co-star Jodie Turner-Smith, who took on the role of a powerful leader of a coven of witches.

The role hit “close to home” for Jodie, who noted, “She’s mothering her daughters.”

In real life, Jodie is a mom to daughter Juno with ex Joshua Jackson.