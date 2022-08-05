Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg and Mhya'la Herrold star in "Bodies Bodies Bodies" with Pete Davidson!

The ladies spoke with “Extra’s” Katie Krause about the dark comedy, as well as about working with Pete.

When asked if Pete was a prankster on set, Mhya’la answered, “No… I wouldn’t qualify him as a jokester or a prankster. He’s funny all the time, but I think the most exciting thing to me about Pete was that he came so prepared, just like the rest of us. He’s incredibly respectful… He loved the script as much as we did and was excited about the project.”

Amandla added, “He’s also really sensitive and sweet.”

The girls also said they “hope” that Pete’s girlfriend Kim Kardashian will see the movie, which centers on a group of Gen Zers at a house party.

The party quickly turns into a house of horrors.

Director Halina Reijn recently described the movie as “Lord of the Flies” meets “Mean Girls,” which was an assessment that Mhya’la felt was “pretty spot on in a lot of ways.”

As for what the movie says about Gen Z, Amandla answered, “I hope they feel tickled and also horrified. I hope it's in equal measure. ‘Cause that's what we were going for, is to make something as equally terrifying as hilarious.”

“I think what we it says about Gen Z is that we live in a hyper articulate, hyper judgmental, hyper cancelable culture, and within that culture we can all develop our own hypocritical ways,” she went on.

Maria chimed in, “I want people to feel something… If they feel something, we managed to do something.”

Mhya'la added, “I hope that when people watch this… they realize and understand and appreciate that Gen Z are so much more intelligent and articulate and clever and intentional than I think most people make them out to be.”

When asked how they would unwind at the end of a shoot day, Mhya'la revealed, “The ends of the day were hard because the end of our day was 4 a.m. after 10 hours of screaming and crying and being outside in the cold, wet rain.”