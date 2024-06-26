Instagram

Rebel Wilson is living her best life with her fiancée Ramona Agruma and their adorable baby girl Royce.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Rebel, who gushed about her bundle of joy born in November 2022.

Rebel shared, “Royce’s so cute. She’s talking. She loves going on walks lately and she’s very into classical music, which shocked me.”

Rebel didn’t play classical music when Royce was a newborn, saying, “When she was a baby, I’d put on the ‘Pitch Perfect’ soundtrack.”

Along with calling Royce a “little cutie,” Rebel added, “She’s in demand as a flower girl this season.”

“Her phone is ringing off the hook for flower girl duties,” Wilson joked.

While Rebel is trying to fit weddings into her busy schedule, she also has to make room for her own!

She said, “We gotta fit in my own wedding at some point, so that will be good.”

Dishing on her wedding plans, Rebel teased, “I think it will have some special things. But I think we'll go more intimate. But it will have a few special touches that I want to produce.”

Is Wilson a Bridezilla? She answered, “I don’t think so. Being Australian, I’m just very chill, so I think I would be the opposite of Bridezilla.”

Ramona might be “more particular” with their wedding looks, with Rebel commenting, “She’ll probably be into with the dresses.”

Their relationship is just one of the topics that Wilson tackled in her candid new best-selling memoir "Rebel Rising."

She noted, “We were essentially outed by journalists and then decided to put the message into our hands. Releasing it on social media that we were in a same-sex relationship. We’re just living our lives and living them very proudly.”

While Rebel has been a “very open person,” she admitted that she “did have a little bit of a freak-out” about her memoir. She said, “Like, oh, my gosh, this is everything about the first four decades of my life?!”