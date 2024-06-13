‘Summer House’ Alum Andrea Denver Marries Lexi Sundin

Mark Christian Mendez/Instagram

Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin tied the knot in Italy on Thursday!

Guests shared photos and videos on social media, revealing the bride, who hails from Verona, stunned in a gorgeous strapless white gown. She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and carried a giant bouquet of white flowers.

Mark Christian Mendez/Instagram

Denver looked dapper in a dark blue suit with a white shirt, vest, and tie.

Page Six reports Denver’s former co-stars Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Sam Feher, Chris Leoni and Jason Cameron were in attendance.

Sources revealed to Page Six how exes Hubbard and Radke handled the social engagement, considering he called off their wedding last year. The insiders said Hubbard did not bring her new man, and Radke spent extra time with Cooke, whose wife didn’t make the trip.

Denver and Sundin welcomed guests with a dinner on Tuesday, followed by a wine tasting day on Wednesday, and then a rehearsal dinner that evening.

Andrea announced their engagement in November during a panel for the show at BravoCon, announcing they were getting married in Italy and the cast was invited.

Previously, he opened up on his relationship with Lexi, who met during a break from filming “Summer House.”

They briefly dated but called it quits before he returned to filming. They would reconcile their relationship in late 2021.

He told Us Weekly, “We never were official… Feelings were maturing, but at the same time, I knew that I was going to the Hamptons. I knew that that was coming up and it was kind of, like, I was excited.”

Due to their relationship, Denver made the decision not to return for the second season of “Winter House.”