Getty Images

“Summer House” couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have reportedly called off their engagement.

A source told Us Weekly that the breakup was filmed for the eighth season of “Summer House,” which began shooting in July.

The two were scheduled to get married in November.

The reported split comes just weeks after Lindsay celebrated her bridal shower. Earlier this month, Lindsay wrote on Instagram, “The most beautiful Bridal Shower a girl could ask for!”

Carl even made a surprise appearance at her bridal shower.

Instagram

Carl popped the question last summer at Dune Beach in the Hamptons.

He told People magazine, “As we got there, I told her, 'We haven't had time to have alone time this summer, and I wanted to do something special.’ And I had the ring in a beach bag that she was carrying that I snuck in there. And she turned her back, and I figured, 'This is my chance' and I grabbed the ring, got down on one knee, and I turned her around and told her I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, how happy I was, and that our love story was just beginning."

The proposal came as a “surprise” to Lindsay, who didn’t hesitate to say yes. She shared, “He said, 'Will you marry me?' and I said, 'A thousand times, yes!' And he said, 'Hold on, let me get the ring' and I was like, 'I don't care! When should we get married? Now? I'm ready!'"

Nearly two years ago, Carl confirmed that he was dating Lindsay.

At the time, he told Us Weekly, “I’m happy to report we are dating and things are really good. We’re very happy. She’s someone that’s been an incredible support and part of my life [for years].”

“The bond we have over these summers and over our life — the last six, seven years — is unmatched,” Radke added. “Lindsay’s and I’s relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I’m at. Things have gotten more romantic. I’m very happy. Where we are right now, we’re just happy.”