‘Summer House’ Star Andrea Denver Engaged to GF Lexi Sundin

Getty Images

“Summer House” star Andrea Denver and his girlfriend Lexi Sundin are getting married!

During a panel for the show at BravoCon, Andrea revealed that they were engaged.

When asked for more details, Denver dished that the wedding would be in Italy.

He also invited his castmates to the wedding!

Lindsay Hubbard, whose engagement with Carl Radke recently ended, quipped, “Just don’t cancel it.”

Lindsay’s ex Carl called off the wedding in August, just a few months before!

Earlier this year, Andrea opened up on his relationship with Lexi, who met during a break from filming “Summer House.”

They briefly dated but called it quits before he returned to filming. They would reconcile their relationship in late 2021.

He told Us Weekly, “We never were official… Feelings were maturing, but at the same time, I knew that I was going to the Hamptons. I knew that that was coming up and it was kind of, like, I was excited.”

Due to their relationship, Denver made the decision not to return for the second season of “Winter House.”