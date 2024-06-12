Getty Images

More than six months after their split, Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have finalized their divorce.

TMZ reports they have reached a divorce settlement and have filed docs to seal the divorce.

It is no surprise that they want to keep the details private, since there have been nasty allegations made by each party, including domestic violence, cheating, and child neglect.

Amid the divorce, both denied that there was any truth to allegations.

Because the settlement will sealed, details on custody of their daughter Monaco, distribution of assets, and spousal support will remain unknown.

In September, Jeezy filed for divorce in Atlanta.

Based on the court docs obtained by People magazine, Jeezy noted that they have a prenup in place.

He said that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."