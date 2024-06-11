Sara Ramírez Files for Divorce from Ryan Debolt

Getty Images

Six years after their separation, “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Sara Ramírez is officially pulling the plug on their marriage with Ryan Debolt.

On Tuesday, Ramirez filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Sara is asking that spousal support not be given to either party since there is a prenup in place.

According to the doc, their separation was listed as January 2018.

They didn’t announce their separation until three years later.

At the time, Sara wrote, “We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms."

Sara came out as bisexual in 2016 and as non-binary in 2020, going on to appear on two seasons of “And Just Like That...” as non-binary character Che.

Ramírez wrote movingly of the plight of homeless youth when coming out as bisexual, acknowledging, "And, because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in ways they need us to."

Sara and Ryan tied the knot in 2012.